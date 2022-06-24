McGuire Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

NYSEARCA ROM opened at $29.72 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $67.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.80.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

