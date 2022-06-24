McGuire Investment Group LLC Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 579 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in United Rentals by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 93,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,199,000 after acquiring an additional 39,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on URI. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $235.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.09. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

