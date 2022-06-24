Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 1,370 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,575 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.0% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock opened at $243.58 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.95. The firm has a market cap of $180.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

