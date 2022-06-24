Chemung Canal Trust Co. Trims Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $7,314,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 376,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

