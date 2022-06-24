McGuire Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,031,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSP opened at $65.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.10. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $169.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 2.04.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

