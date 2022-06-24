Chemung Canal Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.7% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after buying an additional 3,380,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,143 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,178,000 after acquiring an additional 999,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

EMR opened at $77.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

