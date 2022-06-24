Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 41,778 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,778 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.62 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

