Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Position Reduced by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 356,909 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Chemung Financial makes up about 3.2% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co. owned 7.66% of Chemung Financial worth $16,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denise V. Gonick purchased 1,000 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,205.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $51,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.65. The firm has a market cap of $194.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.72%.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

