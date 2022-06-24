Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 131 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,678 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in Salesforce by 37.4% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.02, for a total value of $496,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,743 shares of company stock valued at $20,344,911. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

NYSE CRM opened at $173.05 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.70. The stock has a market cap of $172.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

