Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.06.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $197.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

