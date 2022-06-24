BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Lessened by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $1,230,851,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,221,000 after purchasing an additional 150,647 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $93,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.86.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $624.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $635.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $745.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.