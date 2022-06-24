First Command Bank Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Command Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 124.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,698 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 19.0% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Command Bank owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $220,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

IVV stock opened at $380.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

