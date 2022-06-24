First Command Bank Purchases 953,085 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

First Command Bank raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 131.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,676,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953,085 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 12.9% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Command Bank owned 1.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $149,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $878,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,251,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.24. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $72.19 and a 1 year high of $95.90.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.