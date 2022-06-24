Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 11,378.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,055 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.4% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Command Bank owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $28,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,066,000 after buying an additional 1,415,709 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,402,000 after buying an additional 632,062 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 642,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,659,000 after buying an additional 370,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,401,000 after buying an additional 326,108 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 809,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,805,000 after buying an additional 263,222 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $133.72 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $129.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.23 and a 200-day moving average of $152.79.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

