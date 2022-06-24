First Command Bank Sells 732 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Command Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.2% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $100.63 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.28.

