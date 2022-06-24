First Command Bank Grows Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Command Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 50,085 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,744,000 after purchasing an additional 43,245 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,007,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 35,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $91.48 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.