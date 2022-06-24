First Command Bank Purchases 9,340 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Command Bank increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 0.3% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 457,868.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 146,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 146,518 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $93.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day moving average is $105.77. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

