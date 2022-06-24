Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating) were up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 401,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 181,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Royal Helium Company Profile (CVE:RHC)

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 348,908 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

