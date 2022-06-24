Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating) were up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 401,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 181,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.10.
Royal Helium Company Profile (CVE:RHC)
Read More
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.