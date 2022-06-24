Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 80,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 173,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of C$5.04 million and a PE ratio of -11.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Belmont Resources Company Profile (CVE:BEA)

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Washington, and Nevada States. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

