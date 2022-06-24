Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 80,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 173,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company has a market cap of C$5.04 million and a PE ratio of -11.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Belmont Resources Company Profile (CVE:BEA)
