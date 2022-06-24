Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.88. Approximately 5,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 562,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

KURA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.