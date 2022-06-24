Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.66 and last traded at $27.53. Approximately 21,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 575,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.65.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 87.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 103,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

