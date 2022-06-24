Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 59,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 343,977 shares.The stock last traded at $4.47 and had previously closed at $4.65.

Several research analysts have commented on MMX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $636.55 million, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Maverix Metals ( NYSE:MMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 4.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 99.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 97,147 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maverix Metals Company Profile (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.