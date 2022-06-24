Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Down 7.1%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $11.93. Approximately 13,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 210,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPOF. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $577.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $103,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 102.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 22,022 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 14.6% in the first quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 113,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 18.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

