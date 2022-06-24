Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$39.38 and last traded at C$39.04. Approximately 110,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 99,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.94.

DCBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$83.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.01.

In other news, Senior Officer Sukaran Mehta purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$41.11 per share, with a total value of C$41,105.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,763.83.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

