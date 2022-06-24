iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.08

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 34359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of iHeartMedia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 40,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $517,868.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,387.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 453,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $8,521,189.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,557,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,959,032.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 4,294,855 shares of company stock worth $64,481,598 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,245,000 after buying an additional 878,492 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

