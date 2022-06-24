Envista (NYSE:NVST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 251,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,498,103 shares.The stock last traded at $36.42 and had previously closed at $36.03.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVST. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.30 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $544,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $244,243.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,755.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Envista by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in Envista by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 849,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,417 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Envista by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 813,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $595,000.

About Envista (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

