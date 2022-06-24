Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Shares Up 14.3%

Shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $8.94. 32,689 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 298,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEBR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.81). Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. Weber’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Weber Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Weber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

In other news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 376,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Weber by 707.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 414,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weber during the third quarter valued at about $4,420,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weber during the third quarter valued at about $2,575,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Weber by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,742,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after acquiring an additional 146,087 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in Weber by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 130,550 shares during the period. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weber (NYSE:WEBR)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

