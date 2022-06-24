Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Trading 8.5% Higher

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.88. 9,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 255,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth $89,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

