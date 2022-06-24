Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.31

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 197102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Skyharbour Resources from C$0.77 to C$1.04 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.92 million and a P/E ratio of 44.29.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's flagship project is the Moore Lake Uranium project covering 35,705 hectares located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

