Zhong Yang Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) Trading 8% Higher

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) traded up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.20 and last traded at $42.67. 20,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 380,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and provision of comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

