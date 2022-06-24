Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Shares Down 7.6%

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.70 and last traded at $17.73. 91,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,303,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Archaea Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23.

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3456.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth $328,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth $254,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth $374,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Archaea Energy by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,112,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

