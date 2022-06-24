Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.24

Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 43370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.35. The company has a market cap of C$91.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.21.

Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Roscan Gold Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

