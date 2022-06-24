Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 52000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83.

Get Abacus Mining & Exploration alerts:

Abacus Mining & Exploration Company Profile (CVE:AME)

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Mining & Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Mining & Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.