Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 52000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83.
Abacus Mining & Exploration Company Profile (CVE:AME)
