Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 104264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.

Get Inomin Mines alerts:

About Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE)

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the King's Point polymetallic project comprising 129 claims that covers an area of 3,225 hectares within two separate blocks located in the Green Bay area of Newfoundland; and the Fleetwood zinc-copper-silver-gold property located in the New Westminster Mining Division of south-western British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inomin Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inomin Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.