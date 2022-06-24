Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 104264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.
About Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE)
Featured Stories
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Receive News & Ratings for Inomin Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inomin Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.