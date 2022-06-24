Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.60

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.60 and last traded at $49.79, with a volume of 40690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.90.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $4,147,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,986,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,701,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

