VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.18

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 20100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.33.
VR Resources Company Profile (CVE:VRR)
