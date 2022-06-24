Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) rose 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.67. Approximately 85,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,695,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

SKIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 117.84%. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,557,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 28,523 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,316,000 after buying an additional 334,493 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,554,000 after purchasing an additional 52,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,426,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

