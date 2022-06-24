Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.09

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 73916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.
Several research firms have weighed in on MNTV. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Momentive Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTV)
Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.
