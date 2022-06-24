Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.09

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 73916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNTV. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,289,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,827,000 after buying an additional 113,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,477,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,097,000 after buying an additional 625,091 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,282,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,739,000 after buying an additional 2,879,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,672,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,453,000 after buying an additional 89,288 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 585.3% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,647,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,044,000 after buying an additional 2,260,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

