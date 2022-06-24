Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.86

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.86 and last traded at $32.86, with a volume of 65949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.78.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after buying an additional 73,581 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 141.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 98,326 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 262.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valiant Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $16,570,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

