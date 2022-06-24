Pacifica Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.7% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,747,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,253.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,302.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2,600.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

