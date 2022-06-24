SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.17-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.00 billion-$9.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.03 billion.

SpartanNash stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. CL King assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

In related news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at $632,195.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SpartanNash by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in SpartanNash by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

