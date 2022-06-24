Hamster Market Cap Reaches $5.12 Million (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Hamster coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $103,978.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hamster has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00109824 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00064970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013992 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

