Collateral Pay Trading 38.4% Higher This Week (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $81,703.57 and approximately $348.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 38.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00109824 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00064970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013992 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COLLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.