MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.83. 68,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,883,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in MultiPlan by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 27,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MultiPlan by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 108,939 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in MultiPlan by 2,300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 299,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 287,497 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.