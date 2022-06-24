Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) rose 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 68,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,333,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 84.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 295.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natura &Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

