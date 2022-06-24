Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) rose 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 68,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,333,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
About Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
