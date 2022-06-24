Band Protocol Trading Up 4.6% This Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 24th. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $52.44 million and $13.78 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00007048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

