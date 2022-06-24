Velo Price Hits $0.0284 (VELO)

Velo (VELO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Velo has a market cap of $34.87 million and approximately $239,645.00 worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velo has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Velo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velo alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00109824 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00064970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013992 BTC.

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 26,999,998,935 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Velo is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VELOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Velo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.