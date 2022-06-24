FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07, RTT News reports. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. FedEx updated its FY 2023 guidance to $22.50-$24.50 EPS.

NYSE:FDX opened at $228.13 on Friday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of FedEx by 77.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 96.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.80.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

