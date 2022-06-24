RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Posts Earnings Results

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 379.42% and a negative net margin of 113.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $0.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
