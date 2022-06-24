RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Posts Earnings Results

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 379.42% and a negative net margin of 113.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $0.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RDHL Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of RedHill Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

