BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Up 7.1%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.81. 5,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 383,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLFS. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $36.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $233,757.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $195,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,395,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,465 shares of company stock worth $2,340,931. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,201,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,043,000 after acquiring an additional 54,344 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,495,000 after buying an additional 177,875 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,346,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,193,000 after buying an additional 54,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after buying an additional 377,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.